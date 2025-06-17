Seth Meyers Is OK With Trump Becoming the Face of $20 Bills – As Long as They Use This Photo | Video

Seth Meyers doesn’t love the idea of putting Donald Trump’s face on U.S. currency at any point, but after the president’s failed military parade/birthday celebration over the weekend, the NBC host is now “fine” with the possibility — provided one particular image from the event is used.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, Meyers admitted that seeing such low turnout for Trump’s event, especially as compared to the nationwide “No Kings” protests against Trump, brought him some much needed joy after the last several days. He particularly loved the fact that Trump’s team claimed that 250,000 people were at the military event.

“And this is cool, everyone in attendance got to try out new Army-developed stealth technology that makes you invisible to cameras,” Meyers joked.

The late night host played several clips from the festivities depicting just how empty the crowd was, before eventually zeroing in on an image of Trump himself “looking super sad.”

“I’m against putting Trump on money, unless it’s this picture, then I would be fine with replacing Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill,” Meyers admitted.

From there, the comedian explained exactly why that specific image, compounded with scenes of even Trump’s own cabinet and other politicians looking bored, brought him so much happiness.

“This image right here, this is the essence of America,” Meyers said. “You can be the President of the United States. You can have an entire political party and a global media apparatus at your disposal. You can cow the media and the wealthy into obedience. You can command an army and deploy troops and have unlimited wealth and power. But you still can’t force people to come to your birthday party.”

“And what is more American than that?” he continued. “The only way this could be any more perfect is if he was wearing a little paper hat.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.