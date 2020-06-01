That Time Trump Blamed Riots on ‘Weak Leadership in Washington’ – in 2014

In keeping with the Twitter truism that “there’s always a tweet” posted by Donald Trump before he took office that can be applied to his current administration, some Twitter users have been circulating an old Trump tweet where he talked about “riots and looting.”

“Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places,” Trump tweeted in November 2014, after demonstrations against the death of unarmed black teen Michael Brown at the hands of white officer Darren Wilson were held in major cities around the country.

Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2014

On Memorial Day this year, an unarmed black man named George Floyd died as a white officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis. Three other officers were present and the scene was captured on video, leading to widespread protests that, in many cases, turned violent. All four officers were fired. The one who kneeled on Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder and manslaughter Friday.

Trump’s tweet about “weak leadership in Washington” leading to “Ferguson type riots and looting” was quickly passed around the social media platform by observers who felt the six-year-old comments were still relevant.

“Thanks for your help, man,” sarcastically replied “Some More News” host Cody Johnston over the weekend.

“This aged well,” quipped American video game designer Cliff Bleszinski.

Twitter users also surfaced two other old Trump tweets following a weekend where Trump did not appear publicly and address the Floyd protests and instead sequestered himself in the White House where the lights were turned down.