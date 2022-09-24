Donald Trump mistakenly told the crowd at a Friday rally, “We have to keep our country gay.” Yeah, he meant to say “great” and not “gay,” but it pretty much goes without saying, the internet had a field day.

“If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, you have to vote Republican,” Trump told a cheering crowd in Wilmington, North Carolina. “Joe Biden and the Democrat arsonists do not care one bit about the pain and suffering they’re causing you, your family or our once-great country.”

“Remember I was going to say,” he continued, “I was going to use an expression: We have to keep our country gay.” Rather than correcting himself, he made a stuttering noise, followed by, “But I mean, it’s not, for some reason it’s not great anymore.”

Though the crowd standing behind the former president didn’t visibly react, anti-Trump social media users reveled in the blunder.

“Trump wants to keep our country gay, I am so happy that Trump has come out as an LGBTQ+ ally,” one user wrote sarcastically.

“We have to keep our country gay-pur-puh.” – Donald Trump. So then he is against DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay initiative,” wrote filmmaker Jeremy Newberger.

Another user replied that “‘We have to keep our country gay’ should have been the cue to play YMCA. Someone fell asleep at the wheel besides Trump.”

Many users on Twitter sought to give Trump – who assigned Biden the nickname “Sleepy Joe” and routinely claims that the president suffers from dementia – a taste of his own medicine.

“Donald’s dementia really showed last night!” read one of the tweets. “Keep our country gay was icing on the cake.”

Journalist Holly Figueroa O’Reilly commented: “‘Keep our country gay…er…erp per perp it’s not, for some reason, it’s not great anymore…’ It’s adorable when people talk about Biden’s speech impediment while ignoring Trump’s obvious dementia.”

Remember kids, we have to keep our country gay [frog noise] pic.twitter.com/pmv18Uynws — not wint (@drilhistorian) September 24, 2022

“Keep our country gay” damn, I think imma vote for him next time https://t.co/FlwjhRCsH2 — Nate (@NateIzNate) September 24, 2022

He didn’t mis speak. He clearly said “We have to keep our country gay again”



That’s a lot of words to fit on one hat 🧢 — Sandy KoVaxx (@KovaxxSandy) September 24, 2022

We have to keep our country gay brrp brrp. Loose dentures?

60mg of Adderall? Whaaat is this — G$M 🎲Roll the Bones🎲 (@GMasceri88) September 24, 2022

Is anyone actually listening to this drivel? Doesn’t look like it! 🤦‍♀️ Sure they would have booed if they’d heard him say “we’ve got to keep our country gay”! 🤣🤡 — Fiona Partridge #IStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@FionaMPartridge) September 24, 2022