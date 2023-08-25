It wasn’t just Donald Trump’s historic mug shot out of Fulton County, Georgia, that set the internet ablaze on Thursday. The former president’s booking for his fourth indictment — this time for a series of charges related to election subversion in the Peach State — also had him logging height, weight, eye color, hair color and other identifying physical features.

The catch? Trump was permitted to self-report those stats, which of course led to an apparent inflation of the truth — and a good belly laugh from media folks like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes and Lawrence O’Donnell.

“I was like, ‘Do they actually measure him? Do they put him on a scale?’ It’s not like going to the veterinarian — they do not actually make you stand on a scale,” Maddow said in a clip from Thursday that began making its way around X.

Maddow then began running down the list of how Trump presumably self-identified for the intake documents of his booking.

“He’s listed as a white male,” she began. “His hair color is listed as blonde or strawberry.”

And at the sight of “strawberry,” the jokes on the MSNBC panel began straight away.

“Is that a nice way to say orange?” Reid interjected.

“Blonde or strawberry,” Maddow continued. “His eye color is listed as blue. His height is listed as 6’3″. And his weight is listed…”

The journalist then took a dramatic pause and looked to her left and right on the panel, inviting guesses.

O’Donnell chirped up: “175!”

They’re laughing at Trump’s alleged measurements on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/GCrNDh3f9V — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2023

The panel laughed before Maddow confirmed Trump listed his weight as 215 pounds.

Hayes noted that he’s seen others point out online those 6’3″ and 215 pounds “is the exact dimensions of Lamar Jackson, the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.”

“I don’t know if the control room has Lamar Jackson,” he said.

Instead, MSNBC pulled up a screenshot of Trump’s intake forms with all the data for viewers to see.

“I mean, the resemblance is uncanny! That’s what you’re trying to say, I think,” Maddow joked of Trump’s matching Jackson.

Wallace then recounted how she’d been saying earlier in the day, about the booking, that “the whole thing is a sham. The whole thing, up to the weight.”

“Up to the height!” added Maddow.

“I believe 24 hours ago when we were together, I said, ‘I bet he’s not at the debate because he’s fasting,’” Wallace continued. “But even if he fasted, there’s no way — and Mark Meadows had to also self-report his own weight. He clocked in at 240. There’s no way Trump is 25 pounds lighter than Meadows!”

O’Donnell then brought the conversation home by diverting back to the hair color and the choice of the descriptor “strawberry.”

“Do we know who entered the hair color?” he posed. “Is that Donald Trump, or is that a legal description of the hair color?”

“I’ve never seen in a government document — when you buy a fishing license or something, there’s dropdown menus of things to choose between. I’ve never seen strawberry as an option,” Maddow responded.

Watch the whole, hilarious clip in the video above.