Donald Trump surrendered himself to law enforcement for booking for the fourth time on Thursday, this time in Georgia, and as part of the process, he had to give his height and weight — although MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” crew had a good laugh at those numbers on Friday morning.

Purportedly to speed up the process of the booking, Trump’s team sent along his height and weight before he even arrived, reporting that he’s 6′ 3″ tall, and weighs 215 pounds.

NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian took the first shot, saying Trump “probably hasn’t been [215] since the Wharton School of Finance,” but admitted that the entire thing was “a sobering moment.”

To that, host Joe Scarborough agreed, but praised Trump’s staff for providing “one of the few moments of levity” with those numbers, before digging in himself.

“I’ve stood next to him many times. I’m about 6′ 4″. Maybe he’s 6′ 1″, maybe he’s 6′ 1.5″, 6′ 2″. He’s a good bit shorter,” Scarborough said bluntly. “But his staff reported him at 6′ 3″, and in a fighting weight of 215. That would be like if my staff reported me: ‘Describe Mr. Scarborough’s appearance.’ ‘He looks a lot like Robert Redford in 1974.’”

He continued piling on, “Wildly, wildly off. I’m not going to tell you where the over/under is on Donald Trump’s weigh-in, but let’s just say it’s a good 70 or 80 pounds higher than what the staff reported.”

Host Willie Geist got a laugh out of Scarborough’s comparison, but was even more amused by one other description reported by Trump’s staff.

“I also like the self-reporting of strawberry blonde hair. I thought that was a nice flourish as well,” Geist said, at which point Scarborough finally broke down in laughter. “Yeah. He really went for it. He really went for it.”

You can watch the full moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.