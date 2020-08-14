R Kelly Manager Charged Over Threats to ‘Shoot Up’ NYC Theater Playing ‘Surviving R Kelly’ Doc
Donnell Russell is accused of threatening a theater in New York in December 2018
Lindsey Ellefson | August 14, 2020 @ 10:18 AM
Last Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 10:33 AM
Scott Olson / Getty Images
R. Kelly manager Donnell Russell was charged with two criminal counts connected to a threatening phone call made in 2018 to “shoot up” a New York City theater scheduled to play the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary about the embattled singer.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Russell faces two criminal charges: threatening physical harm by interstate communication and conspiracy to do the same.
He is accused of placing a threatening phone call to a movie theater in Manhattan to prevent a December 2018 screening of a docuseries exploring allegations of R. Kelly’s sexual abuse. The screening, which was set to be attended by some accusers, was canceled. Russell was in Chicago at the time he allegedly contacted a NeueHouse Theater employee directly via a number associated with his home and threatened that there was someone prepared to shoot up the screening, according to the release.
On Friday, he is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang.
Russell was arrested Wednesday along with two other associates of Kelly, Richard Arline, Jr. and Michael Williams. All three are accused of “crimes relating to their efforts to harass, intimidate, threaten or corruptly influence individuals named as alleged victims in the racketeering case against” Kelly, according to a release.
Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a Friday statement, “As alleged, Donnell Russell used threats of violence to stop a screening of a docuseries devoted to exploring allegations of sexual abuse against women and minor girls by the recording artist R. Kelly. By allegedly threatening a shooting at the theater, Russell prevented the screening, which was attended by a number of R. Kelly’s alleged victims. Threats of gun violence aimed at intimidating and silencing victims of sexual abuse are unlawful as well as unacceptable. We are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting such crimes.”
FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. also gave his own statement Friday: “It defies logic that a threat like the one alleged here could stop victims from speaking about their alleged abuse. The violence Mr. Russell allegedly threatened succeeded in shutting down one airing of the documentary, but he was unable to silence the women featured in the film. Each and every day, we do everything in our power to make sure victims of sexual abuse have the opportunity to be heard, and will continue to do so regardless of those who allegedly use violence as a means to stop them.”
Attempts to reach Russell’s attorney were not immediately successful.
Timeline of R Kelly Scandals, From Aaliyah Marriage to 'Cult' Claims
TheWrap takes a look back at R&B singer R. Kelly's long history of scandal, many involving accusations of sexual relationships with underage women.
Getty
1994: R. Kelly marries underage Aaliyah
Kelly met singer Aaliyah Haughton in 1991 when she was 12. When she was 15, they got married using a marriage license that falsely claimed she was 18. The marriage was later annulled in Detroit before her untimely death in 2001 at age 22.
Getty
1996: Lawsuit filed against Kelly for sex with minors
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Tiffany Hawkins filed a lawsuit against Kelly in 1996, saying that he began having sex with her when she was 15 and that the relationship lasted until she was 18. The suit was settled later, with Hawkins getting $250,000 in damages.
Chicago Sun TImes
1996: Four men file a lawsuit against Kelly after a fight
Kelly was involved in a fight outside of a Louisiana health club in which one victim ended up receiving 110 stitches to his face, according to MTV News. Kelly reached a settlement in 1997 and was sentenced to one-year probation on a battery charge.
Getty
2001: Another lawsuit
In 2001, another woman named Tracy Sampson also filed a lawsuit, saying he had sex with her when she was 17. The lawsuit was settled out of court, according to MTV News.
2002: First sex tape leaks
In February 2002, just after Kelly performed at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Salk Lake City, the Chicago Sun-Times obtained a copy of a video that apparently depicted Kelly having sex with a girl believed to be underage and urinating on her; the newspaper sent it to police. He was indicted in June on 21 counts of child pornography and sex with a minor but would not stand trial until 2008.
2002: And still more images with underage girls
Also that June, police in Polk County, Florida, discovered 12 more R-rated images of the girl from the sex tape on Kelly's digital camera either naked or having sex with the singer, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The case was later dropped because of a legal challenge regarding the search warrants to obtain the images, according to MTV News.
Flickr
2002: More lawsuits
In 2002, Patrice Jones filed another lawsuit against Kelly, saying that he impregnated her and then forced her to get an abortion, according to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jim DeRogatis. The suit was settled out of court.
Getty
2005: Kelly's wife said he hit her when she wanted a divorce
At Kelly's trial for the sex tape, his brother testified that the singer was indeed depicted depicted in the video. A friend of the girl in the tape also testified that she had a three-way with Kelly and the underage girl, according to the New York Times. But the girl on the tape refused to testify; he was acquitted on all counts.
Chicago Sun-Times
2011: Kelly's foreclosed home is purchased
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank foreclosed on Kelly's 20,000-square-foot mansion outside Chicago, claiming he owed $2.9 million on the house, according to NBC Chicago. The house was later sold at auction for $950,000.
Zillow
2017: BuzzFeed exposé claims Kelly holds young women against their will
In a BuzzFeed News story, individuals claim Kelly is holding six adult women against their will in homes in Chicago and outside Atlanta that parents of one of the women describe as a "cult." Jim DeRogatis' story claims the singer dictates "what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records." Kelly has not responded to the new accusations.
GQ
1 of 12
The “Trapped in the Closet” singer has been caught up in controversy for years
TheWrap takes a look back at R&B singer R. Kelly's long history of scandal, many involving accusations of sexual relationships with underage women.