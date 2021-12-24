We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Don’t Look Up’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Comedy? (Photos)

The ensemble cast of Adam McKay’s satire includes 5 Oscar winners

| December 24, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
In Netflix's satirical comedy "Don't Look Up," starring the environmental activist himself, Leonardo DiCaprio, two astronomers attempt to warn citizens of Earth of a coming comet that will destroy the planet. Their plan to appear on various media outlets to spread the news is somewhat thwarted by newscasters who have trouble believing them, as well as the current President and her Chief of Staff. 

Here's a complete guide to the star-studded ensemble of writer/director Adam McKay's film, which is now streaming on Netflix and playing in select theaters.

Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio)

Academy Award winner — for "The Revenant" (2015) — Leonardo DiCaprio kicks off the star-studded cast of this satirical comedy. Half of the dynamic duo that drives the film, DiCaprio plays a concerned and earnest astronomer who braves the media and the White House (and his own panic attacks) to convince people of earth's impending doom from a 'planet-killer' comet. 

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence)

Jennifer Lawrence, also an Academy Award winner, completes the astronomer duo as Kate Dibiasky, the graduate student to DiCaprio's Dr. Mindy who's steadfastly trying to convince the powers-that-be to do the right thing.

Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan)

Rob Morgan joins DiCaprio and Lawrence on the side of cautious belief and preparation for the killer comet heading towards Earth as a NASA scientist and advisor.

President Orlean (Meryl Streep)

Streep plays the opportunistic President Orlean, who suggests that everyone "sit tight and assess" as the tactic that should be used to handle the comet situation, while igonoring the advice of experts in lieu of figuring out what's right for her politically.

Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill)

Jonah Hill compliments Streep's aloof President as her overly supportive son and Chief of Staff. His character makes it even more difficult for Mindy and Dibiaski to spread the news of the comet.

Yule (Timothée Chalamet)

Chalamet brings his notoriously unruly curls to a supportive role as a young man concerned about the impending comet who strikes up a relationship with Lawrence's character.

Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett)

Cate Blanchett plays one half of a TV news program called The Daily Rip as Brie Evantee, an image-obsessed TV personality intent on "keeping things light."

Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry)

Tyler Perry is co-anchor to Blanchett on The Daily Rip as Jack Bremmer.

Benedict Drask (Ron Perlman)

Colonel Benedict Drask (Ron Perlman) is an aggressive and foolhardy military man who is tasked with dealing with the comet in a physical manner.

Scott Mescudi/DJ Chellow (Kid Cudi) and Riley Bina (Ariana Grande)

Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande play a pair of famous musicians whose breakup is the #1 story in the world, usurping news of the comet.

Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance)

Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance plays tech guru Peter Isherwell, an amalgamation of tech billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk who has a solution of his own for the impending comet.

June Mindy (Melanie Lynskey)

Melanie Lynskey plays the wife of DiCaprio's character, June Mindy.

