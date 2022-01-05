‘Don’t Look Up’ Phone Number Leads to a Sex Hotline in Spicy Easter Egg

Who should you call when you learn that an asteroid that will wipe out all life on Earth is on a collision course with the planet? Well, the people in the world of “Don’t Look Up” were guided to a phone sex hotline.

In Netflix’s new doomsday film, starring a whole slew of big names, Leonardo DiCaprio’s astronomer Randall Mindy issues a statement to the world, informing them of their impending demise. In his public service announcement, anyone looking for “peace of mind” is encouraged to call an 800 number, sponsored by FEMA and the movie’s fictional telecommunications company BASH.

And as it turns out, the number actually does lead to a phone sex line. Upon connecting, a recorded message plays that says: “Welcome to America’s hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys, press 2 to connect free now.”

Reps for Netflix were not immediately available for comment on whether the hotline connection was intentional or a uh, happy accident.

For what it’s worth, it wouldn’t exactly make sense for the fictional conglomerate to direct people there. BASH is run by an Elon Musk-type, played by Mark Rylance, and again, the number is also boosted by FEMA in the story. It is clearly meant to be a genuinely helpful tool for people, aiming to answer questions or assuage anxieties people have about the incoming comet.

“Right now, millions of you are having these same doubts and questions about the approaching comet,” DiCaprio’s character says in his speech. “That is why BASH Cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions.”

It’s definitely not played like a joke. Then again, desperate times perhaps?