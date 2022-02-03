‘Doogie Kamealoha’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” has been renewed for a second season on Disney+.

The series is a remake of the Neil Patrick Harris-led sitcom “Doogie Howser” (the show exists in the world of “Kamealoha”). Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays the 16-year-old wunderkind doctor, with Kathleen Rose Perkins and “Mulan” star Jason Scott Lee as her parents. The series also stars Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Set in modern-day Hawaii, the comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a mixed-race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spitfire Irish mother (Perkins) who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her “Local Boy” father (Jason Scott Lee) who struggles to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” is written and executive produced by Kourtney Kang and produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar and Dayna and Jesse Bochco will executive produce the series. Jake Kasdan will direct the first episode.

The original “Doogie Howser, M.D.” starred a very young Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage physician balancing the challenge of practicing medicine with the everyday problems of teenage life.

Deadline first reported the news of the renewal.