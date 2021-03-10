‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 Adds ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Star Michelle Gomez

“Doom Patrol” has cast “The Flight Attendant” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” alum Michelle Gomez, HBO Max announced on Wednesday.

The actress will join the upcoming third season as a series regular, playing Madame Rouge. The character is described as “a complicated and electrifying eccentric who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.”

The DC Comics version of Madame Rouge was created by Arnold Drake and first appeared in “Doom Patrol” back in the 1960s. The character is a French stage actress who becomes a master of disguise for the Brotherhood of Evil.

Gomez’s casting comes ahead of the third season of “Doom Patrol,” which will be the first to premiere as an HBO Max exclusive. The series was moved to HBO Max last year along with several other DC Universe originals, including the animated “Harley Quinn” and the flagship “Titans” series.

The DC Universe series features original “Doom Patrol” characters Larry Trainor/Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Cliff Steele/Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and The Chief (Timothy Dalton), joined by Crazy Jane (Guerrero) from Morrison’s run, and Victor Stone/Cyborg (Joivan Wade). Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro) joined the show for Season 2.