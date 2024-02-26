GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, has named “All of Us Strangers” as Film of the Year at its 2024 awards ceremony. It comes from filmmaker Andrew Haigh and tells a love story involving two young men, Adam (Andrew Scott) and his neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal).

“Twelve years ago, Andrew Haigh’s fresh and observant queer romance ‘Weekend’ ruled our Dorians as well,” the critics group’s president Walt Hickey said, “So the fact that ‘Strangers’ obviously touched many of our members’ hearts as well counts as sort of a sweet homecoming to our organization.”

Other notable awards included a tight Director of the Year award, going to director Greta Gerwig for “Barbie” — despite her alleged snub for not being nominated in the same category for the Academy Awards. The group notes the category was so competitive that Martin Scorsese didn’t make the short list.

The winner in the awards’ one new category, Genre Film of the Year, was “Poor Things.” The “Frankenstein” riff also won for Visually Striking Film of the Year.

In one of its most unique categories, “Campiest Flick” went to the light horror film featuring an out-of-control tween robot girl, “M3GAN.”

Their signature individual awards include the “We’re Wilde About You!” prize going to rising star Ayo Edebiri, the Wilde artist award going to Todd Haynes, their LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer prize going to Colman Domingo and their Timeless career achievement prize being awarded to Jodie Foster.

Searchlight was the studio that took home the most awards, while NEON, Netflix, Warner Bros. and Magnolia tied with 2 each. Apple, GKIDS and Universal were also awarded.

Read the full list of winners below: