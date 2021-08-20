Doua Moua to Star In Hmong Family Drama ‘The Harvest’ Based on His Own Script (Exclusive)

Doua Moua (“Mulan,” “Gran Torino”) is set to lead the independent film “The Harvest.” The film — a family drama — will be directed by director Caylee So (“In the Life of Music”), who like Moua is of Southeast Asian descent.

“The Harvest” tells the story of an estranged son who returns home to help his ailing and traditional Hmong father, only to set off a chain of events that affects the lives of his entire family. Moua wrote the CAPE List and Nicholl Semi-Finalist screenplay in 2009 and tells TheWrap he is excited to finally bring a Hmong tale to the big screen.

“As an actor I was told my type of Asian does not fit into the narrative of America. Which lead me to writing narratives that I want to tell. I want to redefine what diversity really means and that is inclusion, in front and behind the camera. ‘The Harvest’ may have taken 10 years in the making but what story is worth telling if it doesn’t have a journey of its own to tell, just like Suni Lee’s journey to the Olympic Gold. She has help open the doors to tell the world that a Hmong story is worth telling because we too are American,” Moua said.

Added So: “Growing up as a Southeast Asian American, there were no stories or no family on film that reflected that of my own. It was rare. It is still rare. But as the film industry has changed and grown, so has the voices of our brothers and sisters, stories that were often left in the dark are now finding its way to our screens. We are now seeing how important it is to be visible, to have a platform, to speak about and for a world that has always existed with us in it. I’m honored to be collaborating with the team of “The Harvest,” to bring to life the compelling screenplay written by Doua Moua, and to celebrate the complexities of family, love, and all the intricate things in between.”

Moua and John Houselog will produce the film under their Chiyou Entertainment banner. Chiyou Entertainment is a new independent production company that seeks, develops, and produces diverse stories with the intention of challenging, reflecting, and celebrating underrepresented communities.

Moua’s “Mulan” costar Yoson An and Money Vang will be executive producing the film. “The Harvest” is being financed with Dogecoin, organically exchanged into U.S. dollars.

Mai Moua, Tsabmim Xyooj and Kue Lee are also attached to the film, which will go into production later this year.

Hmong Americans made headlines in late July when gymnast Sunisa Lee won the individual all-around title at the Tokyo Olympics. With her win, Lee became the first Asian American all-around champion ever.

Moua is repped by Dave Brenner at the Creative Talent Company.