Ashley Park’s New Comedy Will Be a ‘Raunchy R-Rated Romp,’ Co-Writer Teresa Hsiao Promises

“Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” creator Teresa Hsiao called her upcoming untitled comedy starring Ashley Park a “raunchy R-rated romp.”

“It’s going to be a raunchy R-rated romp through Asia basically,” Hsiao, who will co-write the script alongside Lim and Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, told TheWrap.

“Crazy Rich Asians” co-writer Adele Lim will make her directorial debut with the film.

Hsiao compared the untitled comedy to “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” — with a bit more heart.

“We’re really excited because we’re doing the same thing we do on the show of just raunchy and smart, but hopefully smart and with heart as well,” Hsiao said.

The R-rating intended comedy will follow four Asian American women as they set off on a journey to Asia to find their birth mothers, showing “Asian American characters in a way you probably haven’t seen before,” according to Hsiao.

Chevapravatdumrong (“Awkafina is Nora From Queens,” “Family Guy) and Hsiao (“Awkafina is Nora From Queens”) will write the project based on a story from Lim, Chevapravatdumrong and Hsiao. The three will produce the project alongside Point Grey producers.

“This journey began with me, Cherry and Teresa – my friends and comedy writing heroes – wanting to tell a story with characters who look like us, about women who are messy and thirsty, but have so much heart,” Lim said.

Besides “Emily in Paris” Park also stars in Peacock’s “Girls5Eva” and recently finished filming the Bleecker Street film “Mr. Malcolm’s List.” Park has been nominated for a Tony and Grammy, and earned nominations from the Critics Choice Award and MTV Movie & TV Awards on behalf of her role in “Emily in Paris.”

Lionsgate and Point Grey Pictures will produce the film together, with Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen producing the film. Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Production for the film is expected to begin this fall.