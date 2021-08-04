TikTok Tests New ‘Stories’ Feature, Becomes Latest Snapchat Copycat

It was probably only a matter of time before this happened: TikTok is now testing its own “Stories” feature, allowing users to post content that disappears after 24 hours. The popular app’s new feature comes after several other tech platforms have added their own version of “Stories” — which Snapchat first made famous in 2013 — in recent years.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra gave his followers a look at TikTok’s “Stories” test on Twitter on Wednesday:

TikTok users who are part of the test can see the new feature, aptly dubbed “TikTok Stories,” by swiping on their screen within the app. As on other platforms, TikTok users can comment on other users’ Stories.

A TikTok rep confirmed the test to The Verge, but declined to share details on how many users are part of the test or its plans for a wider rollout.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” the TikTok spokesperson told The Verge. “Currently we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community.”

Stories certainly aren’t new; the feature has been a key component of Snapchat since the app’s early days, and since then, more apps have added their own copycat versions. Other companies that have adopted Stories include: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Pinterest, among others. Twitter also debuted “Fleets,” its own Stories-like feature, last November, but that apparently didn’t go too well; Twitter removed the feature on Tuesday, citing low user adoption.