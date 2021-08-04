Netflix to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees, Visitors

Netflix will now require that employees and visitors entering the streaming network’s offices are vaccinated for COVID-19, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TheWrap on Wednesday.

The streaming network’s offices are available to vaccinated employees but will allow staffers to work at home “for the foreseeable future.”

In July, Netflix became the first Hollywood company to implement a broad vaccine mandate when the company required vaccinations for actors and close contacts on U.S. productions.

This mandate covered “Zone A,” which includes the cast and everyone who comes in close contact with them. The mandates are part of the new changes to Hollywood’s Return to Work agreement, which was renewed in July.

The news follows Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s announcement in late July that all employees of the city of Los Angeles will be required to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests.

“The fourth wave is here, and the choice for Angelenos couldn’t be clearer: Get vaccinated or get COVID-19,” Garcetti said during the announcement. “This urgent need means that if you’re a city employee, we’re now going to require you to either show that you’re vaccinated or take a weekly test.”

Additionally, Sundance Film Festival announced yesterday that anyone attending the hybrid fest in person in Park City, Utah, must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Variety first reported the news about Netflix’s vaccination requirements.