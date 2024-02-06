Amy Ryan to Replace Tyne Daly in ‘Doubt’ Broadway Revival

Tyne Daly is stepping down from her leading role as Sister Aloysius in Broadway’s revival of “Doubt” and will be replaced by Oscar nominee Amy Ryan, TheWrap has learned.

The news came Tuesday amid an unnamed, non-COVID medical concern for Daly — and just days after the production’s first curtain at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Todd Haimes Theatre. Ryan’s first performance will be Feb. 13, and the role of Sister Aloysius will be played by understudy Isabel Keating through Feb. 11.

Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized and was forced to withdraw from the production while receiving medical care. “She is thankfully expected to make a full recovery,” according to the announcement.

“With respect and admiration for Tyne, we wish her the best and a quick recovery,” director Scott Ellis said in a statement. “We are grateful that Amy Ryan said yes – in a quick minute – to join our company and take on the role of ‘Sister Aloysius.’ We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performances.”

Costarring with Ryan in the anticipated production of the Tony Award Pulitzer Prize-winning drama are Tony and SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber as Father Flynn, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Mrs. Muller and Zoe Kazan as Sister James. The leading quartet were memorably played in John Patrick Shanley’s 2008 film adaptation of his own play by Meryl Streep, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Viola Davis and Amy Adams.

Ryan is known for her Oscar-nominated performance opposite Jesse Affleck in “Gone Baby Gone,” her SAG Award-winning work in “Birdman” and standout supporting turns on TV series like “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Office” and “The Wire.” She most recently starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid” for A24. She is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her work on Broadway in “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Uncle Vanya,” both Roundabout Theatre Company productions.

Opening night for the Roundabout Theatre revival of “Doubt: A Parable” is now set for March 7. The strictly limited engagement will run until April 14.