‘Downton Abbey 2’ Set for Christmas 2021 Release, Dominic West Joins Cast

“Downton Abbey” fans will have Christmas with the Crawleys once more, as “Downton Abbey 2” is in production and set for Dec. 22 release.

Per Focus Features and Carnival Films, the original principal cast from the first film, who starred together on the TV series of the same name, will reprise their roles for the sequel, which began production last week. In addition to the original cast, Dominic West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Nathalie Baye are joining “Downton Abbey 2.”

“Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes writing the film’s screenplay, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge back to produce alongside Fellowes. BAFTA and Emmy nominated director Simon Curtis (“My Week with Marilyn”) will join the filmmaking team to direct the sequel.

