‘Downton Abbey 3’ Sets September 2025 Release

Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville lead the cast of the latest film in the ITV and PBS franchise

"Downton Abbey" (Focus Features)
“Downton Abbey” will make its way back to the big screen in September 2025 for the third installment of the series’ film franchise.

“A new motion picture event. The third film in the beloved Downton franchise will be released only in theaters September 12, 2025,” the official Instagram page for the ITV/PBS show and Focus Features said in a joint announcement on Wednesday.

The news comes just one month after the show confirmed a threequel was in the works, releasing a video of the classic cast back together for a “Downton Abbey 3” table read. So far, no official title for the movie has been disclosed.

Dominic West and Paul Giamatti will reprise their movie roles, alongside series stars Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera and Douglas Reith.

Newcomers Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan will also be joining the cast, while Simon Curtis is slated to sit back in the director’s chair after helming the second movie.

The film is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The original “Downton Abbey” series aired for six seasons from 2010-15. It was followed by two films: 2019’s “Downton Abbey” and “Downton Abbey: A New Era” in 2022.

“Downton Abbey 3” opens in theaters Sept. 12, 2025.

