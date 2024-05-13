“Downton Abbey 3” is happening, with the complete cast (including newcomers) revealed on Monday. Additionally, to further entice fans, Focus Features and Carnival Films released a video of the classic “Downton Abbey” cast reuniting for a table read for the third film, whose title is still under wraps.

Dominic West (“The Crown”) will reprise his role as Guy Dexter from the 2022 film “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” while Paul Giamatti — fresh off his Oscar nomination — will be reprising his role as Cora Grantham’s brother Harold Levinson from the TV series.

Other new cast additions for “Downton Abbey 3” include Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” director Simon Curtis returns to direct the third film from a screenplay by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes.

Returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera and Douglas Reith.

“Downton Abbey 3” is produced by Gareth Neame, Fellowes and Liz Trubridge.

The film is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.