The Dowager Countess Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) has inherited a villa in the south of France, the new trailer for “Downton Abbey: A New Era” has revealed. And the new clip shares a lot more information about the upcoming feature film.

In addition to her family shockingly learning she has a past, the new trailer (below) also sees the arrival of Hugh Dancy, who is playing a Hollywood filmmaker who comes to the estate to make a film.

Due out in theaters on May 20, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is directed by Simon Curtis and written by Julian Fellowes.

The film also stars Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton.

In addition to Dancy, other new cast members include Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West and Jonathan Zaccaï.

Producers include Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes.