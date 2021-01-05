Following reports that he has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this week, rapper and music mogul Dr. Dre said in a statement Tuesday night that he’s “doing great” and expects to “be out of the hospital and back home soon.”

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” Dre said in his statement, posted to his Instagram account.

TMZ reported earlier Tuesday that Dr. Dre was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday after suffering the aneurysm but is currently stable. Page Six, citing a “source familiar with the situation,” reported that Dr. Dre underwent “several tests” on Tuesday to identify the cause of his condition, which remains unknown.

Representatives for Dr. Dre did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

News of Dr. Dre’s hospitalization made the rounds on Twitter very quickly on Tuesday night, with several celebs wishing him well. Most notably among those was Ice Cube, who tweeted a photo of the pair and wrote, “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre.”

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

Rap pioneer LL Cool J said Tuesday night that Dre’s prognosis is good.

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

The rapper, real name Andre Young, has recently been in the news with his ongoing divorce from Nicole Young, his wife of nearly 25 years. New filings in the case as recently as earlier this week saw the two parties sparring over spousal support payments and attorney fees.

TMZ reported that a hearing in the divorce proceedings is scheduled for Wednesday, though Dr. Dre is not expected to be able to attend.