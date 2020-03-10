‘Dr Phil’ Hits Season-High Ratings Amid Coronavirus Preemptions

Reid Nakamura | March 10, 2020 @ 10:45 AM
Last Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 11:39 AM
Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
Syndicated talk-show king “Dr. Phil” hit a new season high in TV ratings for the week of Feb. 24 to March 1, a period with a turbulent cycle of current events, including Kobe Bryant’s memorial service, the Harvey Weinstein verdict, the South Carolina Democratic primary debate and the coronavirus outbreak.
With all of that breaking news came a number of preemptions across the competition. It’s not like “Dr. Phil” wouldn’t have topped all of the talkers anyway, but being one of the only games in town likely helped its Nielsen numbers.
The talk show, hosted by Phil McGraw, scored a 2.8 average rating according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day measurement, a rise of 8% over the week prior. “Live With Kelly and Ryan” finished second with a 2.0 rating, while Ellen DeGeneres’ eponymous talker came in third place with 1.9.
Overall, “Judge Judy” — which is set to conclude in 2021 after 25 years — finished first in national syndication ratings, rising 2% week-over-week to a whopping 6.6 rating.
“Kelly Clarkson” continued its run as the season’s highest-rated freshman talk show with a steady 1.3 rating in the same week.
Veteran “Wendy Williams” had a 1.3 rating of its own, “Maury” got a 1.1. “Rachael Ray,” “Tamron Hall” and “Steve Wilkos” all checked in with 1.0 ratings.
Queen Latifah is a real head-scratcher. The rapper and actress has broad audience appeal and likeability. But she's bombed with two different talk shows titled "The Queen Latifah Show," one in 1999-2001 and another from 2013 to 2015.
Everyone loves Tony Danza, right? Maybe not. The irrepressible former "Taxi" and "Who's the Boss" star premiered "The Tony Danza Show" in 2004. Audiences were apparently unimpressed by games like "Extravadanza!" and the show was yanked after two years.
"The Wayne Brady Show" arose out of his work on ABC's primetime improv hit "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" But Brady's charm evidently didn't translate to daytime, and the show was axed in 2004 after two seasons.
Jane Pauley was the widely admired cohost of "Today." That would make her a natural fit for her own daytime show, right? Nope. "The Jane Pauley Show" premiered in 2004 and was canceled after just one season.
"Anderson Live" had one of the most impressive sets in talk-show history, with big picture windows looking out on Central Park in New York. But viewers didn't care all that much for the view and CNN newsman Anderson Cooper saw his show axed after two seasons, ending in 2013.
Katie Couric's syndicated daytime talkshow, "Katie," was canceled in 2013 a year after it debuted in 2012, airing for a total of 2 seasons. The ill-fated show, which failed to break through to the “Ellen” and “Dr. Phil” ranks, was distributed by Disney/ABC Television Group.
“The Meredith Vieira Show” was canceled in 2016 after 2 seasons. After debuting in 2014, it was quickly renewed for a second season, which premiered to much lower ratings than the first season. After the cancellation, Vieira transitioned to coverage of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro for NBCUniversal.
Harry Connick Jr.'s syndicated daytime talk show, "Harry," was canceled by NBCUniversal Television Distribution in 2018 after only two seasons. It had aired on Fox-owned stations for a total of 299 episodes, though in the end, it failed to find its footing.
