‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Scoffs at Dr. Phil Attacking DEI When He Got His Job Because of Oprah

Phillip McGraw, the former TV personality known as Dr. Phil, was one of the many speakers at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally this weekend, and during his time on stage, he made a point to complain about DEI initiatives. And that was pretty rich for “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin, considering how he got his job.

While on stage to endorse Trump, McGraw touted his new media company, Merit Street Media, saying that it was named as such for a reason, before attacking DEI initiatives.

“We didn’t choose the name for that by random,” he said. “This country was built on hard work, added value, and talent. Not on equal outcome, not on DEI. This country was built on hard work.”

McGraw earned his doctorate in clinical psychology, and following his schooling, immediately went to work at his father’s private practice.

While discussing the rally on “The View” on Tuesday, host Joy Behar called McGraw’s presence at the event a “major disappointment,” while Farah Griffin scoffed at his actual speech.

“He went after diversity, he literally got his job because Oprah, a woman who excelled as a Black woman in media,” she reminded viewers. “But, neither here nor there.”

Indeed, McGraw was hired by Oprah Winfrey back in 1995, when he was running a legal consulting firm called CSI. She was so impressed by his work that she invited him onto her show, which turned into a weekly appearance, and eventually led to him getting his syndicated talk show.

