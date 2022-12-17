Fans of the long-running British sci-fi series “Dr. Who” have been given a first look at their next Doctor and companion Ruby Sunday.

In photos shared by the show’s Twitter account on Saturday, Ncuti Gatwa, who stars as the series’ 15th Doctor, can be seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and trousers along with an orange shirt, while Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday sports a jean jacket, white top and blue shorts.

Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/x1pUBGAPPN — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 17, 2022

In a video posted in a separate tweet, the pair can be seen hyping each other up while hanging out around set.

“Is everyone ready? Is the world ready? Seated? Are you sat? I’m about to introduce Ruby Sunday to you all!,” Gatwa said as Gibson poses and twirls. “Get ready! There she is! Go on there, girl!”

Gibson proceeds to take over the camera and give a closer look at Gatwa’s outfit.

“This is the Doctor’s look,” she said. “Over and out!”

“Ready to start filming!,” Gatwa added.

The 30-year-old, who previously starred in “Sex Education,” will succeed Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor in the series.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared,” Gatwa told BBC News earlier this year. “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same…Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Gatwa and Gibson will take over the TARDIS in 2023. But before they do, alums David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary.