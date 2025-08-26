Michelle Visage to Host ‘Drag Race Down Under vs. The World’

The Supermodel of the World continues to conquer the globe.

After hosting the first three seasons of “Drag Race Down Under,” RuPaul is once again relinquishing hosting duties to Michelle Visage for “Drag Race Down Under vs. The World,” World of Wonder announced on Tuesday.

She will be joined on the judges’ panel by mainstay Rhys Nicholson and Season 4 winner Lazy Susan.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand the ‘Drag Race’ legacy. We are going totally Glocal as local legends face off against global icons. ‘Down Under vs. The World’ promises a season packed with unfiltered moments, fashion and lip syncs that will leave no lash unglued,” WOW co-founders and “Drag Race” executive producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the Runiverse, Canada and the U.K. both already have their own “vs. The World” iterations, in addition to “Global All Stars” and the Philippines’ “Slaysian Royale” expanding on the format.

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as EPs for WOW, with Alicia Brown as an EP for Stan.

“Drag Race Down Under vs. The World” will soon air on Stan in Australia and on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and other select territories.