She looks like Linda Evangelista. She’s a model. And now, Valentina is the cohost of “Drag Race Mexico” alongside global superstar Lolita Banana.

The announcement was made Friday on the main stage of DragCon LA, the world’s largest annual drag convention.

Valentina rose to fame during Season 9 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The judges were enamored with her beauty and style, but her run ended after she famously protested taking off her facemask during her elimination lip-sync against Nina Bonina Brown, placing seventh.

She would later compete in “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4,” also finishing seventh. She’s appeared in her own WOW Presents Plus series and modeled in several fashion magazines, including Vogue Mexico, and appeared in Fox’s live musical “Rent.”

Born in Mexico City and based in Paris, Lolita Banana, is the first Mexican-born queen to have participated in the “Drag Race” franchise and is positioned as one of the most important drag queens in France. Her career took off thanks to Brunch and Queen at the Paris restaurant Acqua e Farina, and she gained international fame by being part of the first season of “Drag Race France” in 2022.

“Drag Race Mexico” is the Mexican version of the multi Emmy Award-winning television show and cultural sensation “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” In this competition show, drag queens from all over Mexico will compete in challenges involving acting, fashion, comedy and more in hopes of becoming the next drag superstar and winning the grand cash prize. The Season 1 cast will be revealed soon.

“Drag Race Mexico” is coming soon to Paramount+ in Latin America and WOW Presents Plus globally excluding Mexico. The series will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. at a later date. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles executive produce for World of Wonder.

Valentina is not the first “Drag Race” alum to host or judge an international spin-off. Season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynne Hytes hosts “Canada’s Drag Race.” Season 12 competitor Nicky Doll hosts “Drag Race France.” And Season 4 standout Jiggly Caliente is a judge on “Drag Race Philippines.”

Check out the “Drag Race Mexico” announcement poster below:

DragCon LA runs through this weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center.