People of the world, are you ready to spice up your life?

Spice Girl Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, will join the judges’ panel for “Queen of the Universe” for the international drag talent competition’s second season. Returning to the panel are “Drag Race” mainstay Michelle Visage, actress/singer Vanessa Williams and drag superstar Trixie Mattel.

Graham Norton is also back as series host.

Each week, they will judge the world’s fiercest drag queens battle if out for global domination and countries go head-to-head spotlighting their top talent.

(Left to right): “Queen of the Universe” contestants Chloe V, Maxie, Viola, Aura Eternal, Love Masisi, Jazell Royale, Taiga Brava, Trevor Ashley, Militia Scunt and Miss Sistrata (Paramount+)

This season’s cast includes:

Aura Eternal (Palermo, Italy)

Chloe V (Rio de Janeiro)

Jazell Royale (Orlando, Florida)

Love Masisi (Amsterdam)

Maxie (Manila, Philippines)

Militia Scunt (San Francisco)

Miss Sistrata (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Taiga Brava (Cancun, Mexico)

Trevor Ashley (Sydney, Australia)

Viola (Coventry, England, U.K.)

Season 2 of “Queen of the Universe” will premiere on Paramount+ with two back-to-back episodes exclusively on the service Friday, June 2 in the U.S. and Canada, and on Saturday, June 3 in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Australia.

Global drag icon RuPaul serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers of the Emmy Award-winning franchise “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Grag Queen from Brazil was the Season 1 winner. Season 1 of “Queen of the Universe” is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Watch the trailer below: