The guest judges for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 have just been announced, and they’ll be sure to bring the laughs.

The Paramount+ competition series will feature “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel, “Saturday Night Live” stars Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang, Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa and Robin Thede.

They’ll join mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison. RuPaul Charles will serve as the head judge and host. Beginning Friday, May 12, they’ll decide which of the 12 returning queens will win a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame along the other “All Stars” winners and a $200,000 prize.

As usual, there’s a twist this season.

Each week on the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked” aftershow and online, the eliminated queens will showcase their runway looks and appeal for fan votes. Ultimately, the “Drag Race” audience will decide who becomes the “Queen of the Fame Games” and a $50,000 prize.

This is a wonderful way for the eliminated queens to showcase their runway looks that wouldn’t have made air (Note: contestants are given a list of looks to prepare for ahead of time).

New episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked” will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

The 12 queens returning to the runway in hopes of snatching the crown are Alexis Michelle (Season 9), Darienne Lake (Season 6), Heidi N Closet (Season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9), Jessica Wild (Season 2), Jimbo (“Canada’s Drag Race” Season 1, “UK vs. the World” Season 1), Kahanna Montrese (Season 11), Kandy Muse (Season 13), LaLa Ri (Season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5), Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7) and Naysha Lopez (Season Eight).

Season 8 “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” kicks off with two episodes on May 12, 2023 only on Paramount+.

Meet the competing queens below: