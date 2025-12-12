‘Drag Race’ All Stars Alyssa Edwards and Silky Nutmeg Ganache Promise an Even Wilder ‘Slaycation’ Season 2

They’ve already slayed the competition, and now six more “Drag Race” icons are ready to relax with a nice, cozy winter vacation — or so they thought.

Ahead of the “Slaycation” Season 2 premiere on Crave and WOW Presents Plus, Alyssa Edwards and Silky Nutmeg Ganache opened up about their Rocky Mountain girls’ trip and just how intense the show’s snow-bound challenges got.

“It’s different, because we’re doing things in this that are more physical activities — riding these motorbikes on this little obstacle course, jumping these bunny hills. We had physical activities, very physical,” Alyssa told TheWrap. “This is like MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ meets ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’; a love child of these two series. ‘Survivor,’ honestly, with the challenge part, except we wasn’t on Fiji, we was out here in the damn cold, running around in snow, ski outfits and stuff, hiking mountains.”

“There’s a lot more drama, a lot more intensified drama. I think Season 1 is gonna look like lunch, and Season 2 is definitely dinner and dessert. Season 1 was great for what it was, it laid the foundation, and I want to thank those ladies for having the courage to go on to a new show,” Silky agreed. “It seemed like Crave and WOW saw the potential and they amplified everything — including the budget, the personalities, the queens that are willing to be thrown into any random situations — because there were some things that we did that, for me, I was just like, ‘I’m gonna go.’ We see a lot in Episode 1, but wait ’til we get to Episode 3 or 4, it’s like, ‘Wait, we still doing this?’”

Joining the Americans will be Canada’s own Xana and Miss Fiercalicious, as well as “Drag Race France” host Nicky Doll and Global All Star Tessa Testicle.

“When I graciously received first runner-up at ‘Canada vs. the World,’ I thought that was the end for me in Canada and I didn’t think I would ever get invited back, so to get invited back has been such a great experience,” Silky shared. “I never thought that going to the Rockies, of all places, would have been such a memorable experience of my life, and it definitely was so. I’m glad that they invited me back. Hopefully, you know, this won’t be the last time I get invited back to Canada to do things of our drag experience, but if it is, at least I can say I went out with a bang.”

“This was right after my win on Global and, of course, we’ve all seen I had this relationship with Tessa on screen that was so magical. It was so beautiful to me in the moment, and then watching it, it brought me so much joy and our relationship just got stronger and stronger. And Silky now lives in Texas, so we are very close. We’ve had many sleepovers at each other’s homes,” Alyssa added. “I thought this was going to be so much fun. Now, they didn’t warn me about how cold it was gonna be. I don’t know if I was ready about that weather over there. Canada is cold, it’s no joke. But the community, the people, the queens, my gosh, we had activities every single day.”

“If you thought Season 1 was a slaycation, get ready, because we all got slayed. I don’t think we knew what we signed up for,” she continued. “But this was definitely a memorable experience. This is something I’ll be able to put in my journal one day, just like Camp Tazo, something I will remember forever.”

To celebrate the new season, “Slaycation” threw a premiere party event at The Abbey in West Hollywood on Thursday. Other “RPDR” alumni in attendance included Kerri Colby, Nicole Paige Brooks, Morgan McMichaels, Eureka O’Hara, Heidi N Closet, Joella, June Jambalaya, Scarlett BoBo, LaLa Ri, Acacia Forgot and Plane Jane.

“Any opportunity, any chance, any moment that I get to represent drag, I take full advantage of it,” Alyssa said. “Truly, when I got this call to be a part of this, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to be the ultimate vacation that I need right now.’ I’m currently on tour, so when you get to break and pause and be with your peers, your colleagues, your sisters, outside of the werk room, outside of the mini and maxi challenges and that check that’s waving to you outside that door, I had to make this work.”

“I’m fighting wildebeests, baby, in the middle of night because Fiercalicious wouldn’t go to bed,” Silky concluded.

“Slaycation” Season 2 premieres Friday on Crave and WOW Presents Plus.