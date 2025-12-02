Meet the Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18

MTV has ru-vealed the Season 18 queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” who will compete to be America’s Next Drag Superstar.
The new season will air on Friday Jan. 2 with 90-minute episodes, as 14 new queens enter the Werk Room and take on drag’s biggest stage. The premiere episode will see the cast using leftover treasures from the “Drag Race” vaults to create their own signature drag look. The “Reclaim! Renew! Rejoice!” challenge will allow the queens to pay homage to the queens that came before them.
Watch the Ruveal here:
Within the group of queens, one pair will make herstory as the first drag mother-daughter duo to compete on the show. Several other legacy queens will attempt to please their drag mothers and sisters this season.
The Season 18 queens each introduced themselves to the “Drag Race” fandom on the series’ YouTube channel Tuesday. For all the details about this season’s competitors, keep reading.
Athena Dion
Miami, Fla. | @athenadion
Named after the Greek goddess, Athena Dion brings ethereal energy wherever she goes. A hostess and drag mother herself, she has built a dynasty spanning Miami and Mykonos, Greece, counting Morphine Love Dion and Plane Jane as her drag daughters. This season, Athena makes “Drag Race” herstory alongside Juicy Love Dion, marking the first-ever mother/daughter duo to compete against one another.
Briar Blush
Boston, Mass. | @briarblush
Briar Blush is a walking contradiction: retro yet edgy, goth yet glamorous, sweet but with a sting. With her signature jet black hair, the queen commands attention wherever she goes. Named after the thorns on a rose, Briar’s sharp wit and prickly personality prove she’s not here to be liked– she’s here to be remembered.
Ciara Myst
Indianapolis, Ind. | @the_ciara_myst
Ciara Myst blends sci-fi, horror, fantasy and magic into her drag. Pulling from her prosthetic makeup experience with credits ranging from “Dynasty” to Marvel Studios productions, the crafty queen makes her own costumes and promises to bring transformations to life on the main stage. Ciara is ready to haunt, mesmerize and transform the competition one look at a time.
Darlene Mitchell
Los Angeles, Calif. | @itsdarlenebtw
A country, camp queen, Darlene Mitchell blends soap opera glamour with Midwestern trailer trash panache. Known for her signature Peg Bundy-style hair, she originally hails from Greentown, Ind., and once performed under the name Trash, but now calls L.A. home. After a five-year hiatus from the performance circuit after a decade in the business, Darlene comes to “Drag Race” to make her comeback.
DD Fuego
New York, N.Y. | @ddfuego
DD Fuego serves up a full-on production full of runway-ready looks with a wink and a nod. Born in Monterrey, Mexico, she brings the heat without the cha-cha-cha Latina clichés. The New York queen was a former production designer for TV and off-Broadway theater, creating behind-the-scenes magic before stepping into the spotlight.
Discord Addams
St. Petersburg, Fla. | @discordxaddams
Discord Addams is a high-fashion punk rock maximalist, not afraid of looks packed with safety pins, studs and unapologetic attitude. The queen started out playing guitar in a punk rock band. Discord brings the same dark, raw energy to the stage. Her ultimate goal: to trade the mosh pit for the runway and become a drag rock star.
Jane Don’t
Seattle, Wash. | @heyjanedont
Inspired by funny ladies like Bette Midler and Joan Rivers, Jane is a comedy queen with sharp jokes and shoulder pads to match. She comes from a legacy of “Drag Race” stars including her drag sisters Bosco (Season 14 and “All Stars” 10) and Irene the Alien (Season 15 and “All Stars” 10). Jane Don’t is ready to make her own mark on the competition.
Juicy Love Dion
Miami, Fla. | @thejuicylove
The pint-sized queen Juicy Love Dion comes to the competition with an extensive dance background. Self-described as “Miami’s Afro-Cuban dancing doll,” Juicy will bring energy, precision and flair to the main stage. A proud member of the Dion Dynasty, she’s the drag daughter of Morphine Love Dion, and the drag granddaughter of fellow competitor Athena Dion.
Kenya Pleaser
Sumter, S.C. | @kenyapleaser
This Southern showstopper is ready to answer the question her name asks: Can you please her? The celebrated Lizzo impersonator is ready to bring auntie attitude to the competition. Kenya mixes heart, humor and high energy performances that get the crowd on their feet. The curvy queen is here to show the “Drag Race” fans that Southern charm and confidence are a winning combination.
Mandy Mango
Philadelphia, Pa. | @mandyy.mango
Mandy Mango serves kooky, conceptual looks with playful flair. By day, she’s a nurse specializing in HIV and sexual health, caring for the LGBTQ+ community, but by night, she’s giving the stage a healthy dose of fruity energy. This season, Mandy Mango will prescribe high doses of charisma, charm and contagious energy with every performance.
Mia Starr
West Palm Beach, Fla. | @theofficialmiastarr
Mia Starr is a ’90s/early 2000s hip-hop dancing diva bringing urban style, choreography and powerhouse personality to the main stage. The queen has worked as a backup dancer on tour with pop divas like Rihanna and Britney Spears and a Super Bowl performance with JLo. She started drag 17 years ago, took a 14-year break to chase her dance career, and now she’s back and ready to take on the main stage.
Myki Meeks
Orlando, Fla. | @myki.meeks
A self-described “recovering theater kid,” Myki blends glamour with camp, lights up the room as a host, and is known back home for her quick wit and ease with a microphone. A talented actress and consummate performer, Myki brings a stage presence that will keep the competition on its toes.
Nini Coco
Denver, Colo. | @theninicoco
The high-fashion diva from the Mile High City is equal parts theatrical and fierce. Nini blends conceptual looks with show-stopping performances using her skills as a costume designer. After quitting her day job as a mechanical engineer, she is ready to prove that trading blueprints for sequins is a risk worth taking.
Vita VonTesse Starr
Montgomery, Ala. | @vitavontessestarr
Vita VonTesse Starr is a pageant powerhouse and an icon of opulence. Hailing from the famed Starr drag family, she’s a multi-titleholder who brings elegance, precision and a touch of drama to every performance. Queen V handcrafts her show-stopping looks to match her stage presence.