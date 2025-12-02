Meet the Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18

MTV has ru-vealed the Season 18 queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” who will compete to be America’s Next Drag Superstar.

The new season will air on Friday Jan. 2 with 90-minute episodes, as 14 new queens enter the Werk Room and take on drag’s biggest stage. The premiere episode will see the cast using leftover treasures from the “Drag Race” vaults to create their own signature drag look. The “Reclaim! Renew! Rejoice!” challenge will allow the queens to pay homage to the queens that came before them.

Watch the Ruveal here:

Within the group of queens, one pair will make herstory as the first drag mother-daughter duo to compete on the show. Several other legacy queens will attempt to please their drag mothers and sisters this season.

The Season 18 queens each introduced themselves to the “Drag Race” fandom on the series’ YouTube channel Tuesday. For all the details about this season’s competitors, keep reading.