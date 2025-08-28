‘Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale’ Debuts as WOW Presents Plus’ Most-Watched Premiere Ever

RuPaul isn’t done werqing the world — in fact, “Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale” just debuted as WOW Presents Plus’ most-watched global premiere ever, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The franchise’s latest international all-stars season premiered on Aug. 13, with its cast of international queens bringing in a 50% increase in viewership compared to the Season 3 premiere of “Drag Race Philippines” in 2024.

Plus, the streamer has announced that “UK vs. The World” Season 2 fan-favorite Marina Summers and former “Philippines” winners Precious Paula Nicole, Captivating KatKat and Maxie are teaming up to form REYN4, WOW Records’ first-ever girl group.

The foursome will be taking part in the Slaysian Royale later on this season, and will be dropping their debut single — aptly titled “Slaysian Royale” — on Sept. 5 with a full EP to come.

The dozen contestants competing this season are Arizona Brandy, Bernie, Brigiding, Ivory Glaze, Khianna, Kitty Space, Siam Phusri, Suki Doll, Viñas DeLuxe, Yuhua, Sum Ting Wong and Madame Yoko, representing eight different countries across the “Drag Race” franchise. Host Paolo Ballesteros and KaladKaren return as judges.

“Seeing fans across the world come together in celebration of Asian drag excellence is not only inspiring but also sends a message that this is a family without borders, able to wrap us all in its mothertucking arms,” WOW co-founders and “Drag Race” executive producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said in a joint statement. “And condragulations to REYN4, the Philippines’ own iconic queens of pop, ready to slay on the world stage. ‘Slaysian Royale’ and REYN4 is a double helping of queer joy that can entertain, inspire and heal us all.”

New episodes drop Wednesdays on WOW Presents Plus.