Horror-Drag Competition ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’ Gets Halloween Special at Shudder (Exclusive)
Boulet Brothers-hosted special will have past contestants compete to return for Season 4
Reid Nakamura | September 29, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Last Updated: September 29, 2020 @ 12:08 PM
Shudder
Shudder has set a Halloween-themed spinoff special of “Dragula,” the horror-drag competition hosted by the Boulet Brothers, the streamer announced Tuesday.
“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection” is described as an “innovative, two-hour film–part horror movie, part documentary and part reality competition.” The two-hour special will see competitors from the first three seasons of the show return to compete against one another for the chance to return for season 4 as a main competitor and a $20,000 cash prize.
It will premiere on the streaming service Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Unlike past seasons of the series which brought competitors to Hollywood, Dragula: Resurrection will travel across the country for in-depth conversations with each artist where they live and work, observing their process as they create their unique looks. The competitors will be challenged to conceptualize and design three original Halloween-themed looks and present them in performances to be filmed at haunting and horrifying real-world locations including an abandoned Georgia train station and a haunted mansion in the woods of North Carolina. Dragula: Resurrection will also feature music from trans pop icon Kim Petras and gay country music star Orville Peck.
“We’re so excited to be bringing this special to life, and even more excited that it’s happening just in time for Halloween,” the Boulet Brothers said in a statement. “The format is something incredibly different and it truly presents drag in an innovative way that has never been seen on TV before. It’s easily the best content we have ever produced, and the highest level of drag that TV audiences have ever seen. We are so proud of the cast and crew who made this happen, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Shudder to produce it.”
Created by and starring the Boulet Brothers — Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet — “Dragula” has aired for three seasons on Canada’s OutTV. The series is available to stream in the U.S. on Netflix.
“Over three seasons of their pioneering show, the Boulets have been a creative force helping to make horror more outrageous, fun and delightful. We’re excited to have Dragula: Resurrection, on Shudder and can’t wait to share it with our members,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager.
“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection” is written, produced and co-directed by the Boulet Brothers with executive producer David Sigurani and director Nathan Noyes.
