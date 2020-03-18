Drake in Self-Isolation After Partying With Kevin Durant Before Coronavirus Diagnosis (Report)

The rapper and the basketball star hung out together last week

| March 18, 2020 @ 12:50 PM Last Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 1:19 PM
Drake and Kevin Durant

Getty

Drake is self-isolating after potential exposure to coronavirus from Kevin Durant, according to a report from Page Six.

The rapper and the basketball star partied together eight days ago at West Hollywood nightlife spot The Nice Guy, just days before Durant was formally diagnosed with the virus.

Drake posted a picture from the pair’s outing on his Instagram with the caption, “life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up.”

Also Read: Facebook to Launch Coronavirus Information Center, Zuckerberg Says

Reps for the rapper could not immediately be reached for comment.

Durant is one of the four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus, he revealed in an interview with The Athletic Tuesday.

The team put out a statement confirming that four players had the virus but did not name them. One was said to be exhibiting symptoms while the others were asymptomatic. Durant was not said to be experiencing symptoms, according to The Athletic.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant told The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Also Read: Why Esports Leagues Should Weather the Coronavirus Pandemic

The NBA was the first of the major sports organizations to postpone its season in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. A second player in the Jazz locker room later tested positive after the league suspended play.

Durant is a two-time NBA finals MVP and signed with the Nets in 2019, though injuries have prevented him from suiting up with the Brooklyn Nets this season.

Drake is a Grammy award-winning Canadian rapper known for albums including “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” “Take Care” and most recently, 2019’s compilation album “Care Package.” He initially rose to fame while acting on the teen series “Degrassi” before releasing his debut mixtape “Room For Improvement” in 2007.

