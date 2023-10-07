Drake, 36, has faced skepticism over the years for his friendship with “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown, 19. On new track “Another Late Night,” Drake fires back at those who side-eye the rapper befriending a then-13-year-old Brown after first meeting in Australia back in 2017.

“My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin’, ayy / Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin,’” Drake raps, transitioning from a reference to Playboy Carti’s track “Magnolia” into one about Brown. He brings a threatening tone to those who’d question their friendship, continuing, “Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s–t, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin’, ayy.”

Drake and Brown’s friendship goes back years, including appearing together at a Golden Globes party in 2018. She was also one of a number of celebrities to appear doing a dance challenge in Drake’s 2018 “In My Feelings” video, as did Will Smith, the “Queer Eye” Fab Five and others. Drake was also a teen actor like Brown, first starring in “Degrassi: The Next Generation” when he was 15 years old.

People online started to make an issue of it after Brown said that she and Drake would text, with Drake acting as a mentor and even offering her advice about boys.

Brown praised Drake in a 2018 interview with “Access Hollywood,” describing him as “so fantastic, and a great friend, and a great role model.” She also talked about loving him and how they texted each other about how much they missed one another.

“About boys, he helps me,” Brown said during the interview, which took place between Season 2 and 3 of “Stranger Things.” When pressed for more, she replied, “You know, that stays in the text messages.”

Brown commented on the online scrutiny of their friendship later that year. “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”

Drake also faced criticism after befriending a young Billie Eilish, which Eilish also defended Drake over. But there may be a new Drake/Eilish controversy brewing — her fans have expressed their displeasure with a Lil Yachty lyric elsewhere on that same “Another Late Night” track, referencing Eilish’s breasts.

The last season of “Stranger Things” aired in 2022, while the release date for the fifth and final season has yet to be announced. Drake’s new album “For All the Dogs” dropped Friday.