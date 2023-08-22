Drew Barrymore was accompanied offstage Monday night by actress and singer Reneé Rapp after a man named Chad Michael Busto rushed to the front of the auditorium of the 92nd Street Y in New York.

Busto can be heard yelling, “Drew Barrymore!” as the talk-show host was asking Rapp, who recently left “The Sex Lives of College Girls” to pursue her music full time, about her newly released album, “Snow Angel.”

“Yes, hi!” Barrymore responded, noticeably interrupted and removed from her train of thought. Rapp quickly reverted from her more-relaxed posture on the chair opposite Barrymore to get up and escort her off the stage as security guards flanked Busto.

“You know who I am, I need to see you at some point,” the man said in addition to interrupting the discussion.

Social media users recognized the name of the man, mentioning his long history stalking not only Barrymore, but Amber Heard as well.

Neither Barrymore nor Rapp has said anything about the situation since the event.

Rapp’s debut LP came out Friday.

