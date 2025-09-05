Drew Barrymore Recreates Famous David Letterman Stunt With Stephen Colbert: ‘You Want Me to Do a Little Dance for You?’ | Video

“The Late Show” may be coming to an end next year, but that does not mean there isn’t still time for the CBS late night staple to revisit some of its past, greatest hits.

That is exactly what Drew Barrymore did during her Thursday appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” While telling viewers about what to expect when her talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” returns next week, Barrymore revealed that former “Late Show” host David Letterman will be one of the first guests of her new season. Looking around the Ed Sullivan Theater, Barrymore then joked, “I’ve spent some times here with David Letterman in this room.”

“You have,” Colbert replied, adding, “I’m only mildly insulted that you’ve never gotten on the desk.” Raising her eyebrows, Barrymore cheekily asked Colbert, “You want me to do a little dance for you?” While the “Late Show” host promised Barrymore that “it was just a joke,” that did not stop her from removing her blazer to reveal a “We Heart Stephen” design on the back of her shirt and getting on top of his desk, much to Colbert’s shock and delight.

You can check out the moment yourself in the video below.

Her dance Thursday night was a cheeky reference to the 1995 moment when, during an interview on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” a then-20-year-old Barrymore decided to celebrate Letterman’s birthday by dancing on his desk, flashing him and giving him a kiss on the cheek. Afterward, Letterman famously told her, “You know, I can’t thank you enough for that.”

Barrymore did not go so far as to flash Colbert during her “Late Show” interview Thursday, but she did dance, recline and lay on his desk. “It’s different now!” the talk show host humorously observed as she crawled across Colbert’s desk.

“Well, Drew. I’m afraid. That’s all we have time for,” Colbert jokingly told the laughing Barrymore at the end of the segment. As he then helped her down from his desk, he added, “You’re the best.”

Suffice it to say, if Thursday night ends up being Barrymore’s last “Late Show” appearance, well, no one can claim now that she didn’t make the most of it.