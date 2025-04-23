Drew Barrymore says she is ready to saddle up with Adam Sandler yet again for another film, adding that the pair have been on the search for the right story as they are now past their 10-year deadline.

“That’s a yes, and it’s a matter of when. But I don’t think it’ll be too long because we’ve always done something every 10 years,” Barrymore told her “The Drew Barrymore Show” audience on Wednesday. “We’re running out of time; we’re past 10 years at this point.”

Barrymore and Sandler have starred in three films together: “The Wedding Singer” in 1998, “50 First Dates” in 2004 and “Blended” in 2014.

“We’re constantly seeing each other and hanging out, so I think it’s always a matter of, ‘What is it?’ So we’re on the search for it because we’re happy when we’re together,” Barrymore, who shared that she wants to “grow old” with the longtime actor and comedian and his wife Jackie Sandler, said.

“We’ve had so many evolutions. When we started ‘The Wedding Singer,’ we were both young and single and in our early 20s,” Barrymore went on. “Now we’re both parents and have girls of a certain age. So what is the thing that’s going to sort of speak to what we do next? We’ve just got to find it.”

In addition, Barrymore said she would ideally like the next film to star her, Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Barrymore worked alongside Aniston on their 2009 film “He’s Just Not Into You,” and Sandler and Aniston have acted side-by-side on “Just Go With It” (2011) and their “Murder Mystery” films.

“I also am always fighting to do a movie with him and Jennifer Aniston. I so want to do a movie with the three of us,” she said.

Barrymore and Sandler’s loving friendship has shown up through the years not just on screens but in real life as well. Earlier this year for Barrymore’s birthday, Sandler called back to their movie “The Wedding Singer” by sharing that he and his family want to “grow old” with Barrymore in a sweet video message, a reference to the song “Grow Old With You” that his character Robbie sings to Julia (Barrymore) in the film.

“I just want to tell you happy birthday from all of us. Fifty years you’ve been on this planet, making it so much better. We are so happy to have you on planet Earth. We all love you, we all think you’re the sweetest — everybody I know does,” Sandler said in his video, which was posted on the show’s Instagram feed. “Happy, happy birthday. All of us want to grow old with you, and we will. So you keep being you, Drew, and making us all feel excited about life.”



