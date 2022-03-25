“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has a new showrunner. Chris Miller, an executive producer of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” is taking on the role beginning May 2022.

Current “Tonight Show” showrunner Jamie Granet-Bederman will be transitioning from out of the role to focus on developing new projects with Fallon.

Miller previously worked at Barrymore’s Flower Films, and went on to produce “Charlie’s Angels,” and the sequel, and other films including “Donnie Darko,” “50 First Dates” and “He’s Just Not That Into You.” His TV production resume includes “Santa Clarita Diet.”

Lorne Michaels of “Saturday Night Live” is an executive producer of Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” which comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video.

The late night show airs Mondays-Fridays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.