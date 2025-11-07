Mark Sanchez Out at Fox Sports After October Stabbing Incident as Drew Brees Joins the Team

Fox Sports has hired former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as an NFL analyst, swapping one former QB for another as the network let go of Mark Sanchez following his October arrest.

Brees will begin during NFL Week 11, Fox Sports announced on Friday.

“Drew is one of the best to ever play the game, and we couldn’t be more excited to have his prolific credentials and unique insights as part of our coverage on Sundays,” Fox Sports president of Production & Operations/executive producer Brad Zager said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Fox Sports family.”

“I appreciate the opportunity Fox has given me in the booth and with their team,” added Brees, who previously called games for NBC Sports in 2021. “I hope my passion for this game is reflected in the knowledge and insights I provide to the fans each Sunday.”

A Fox Sports spokesperson also told TheWrap that Sanchez “is no longer with the network.” He had been off the air for the last month after he was arrested for allegedly attacking a 69-year-old truck driver in Indianapolis last month while in town for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. The other man allegedly stabbed Sanchez in self-defense, eventually prompting Sanchez’s arrest at a hospital while he recovered.

Sanchez, who is still recovering from his stab wounds, faces a felony battery charge and multiple misdemeanors. The other man has sued Fox Sports and Sanchez for an unspecified amount in damages.