Mark Sanchez Arrested for Battery, Public Intoxication After Indianapolis Stabbing Incident

Mark Sanchez was arrested and charged with battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle after a late-night altercation in Indianapolis that hospitalized the Fox sportscaster and former NFL and USC quarterback with stab wounds.

Sanchez was scheduled to call the Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Sanchez retired from the sport in 2019 and was a college football analyst before joining Fox in 2021.

Police say Sanchez approached a truck driver who was unloading an oil fryer at a hotel Saturday night, according to multiple media reports. Surveillance footage shows Sanchez opened the driver’s door before the driver attempted to contact hotel security.

Sanchez allegedly grabbed the driver and pushed him to the ground. The driver also allegedly pepper sprayed Sanchez in the face, and stabbed Sanchez after the game analyst continued to confront him physically.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Sanchez on social media Sunday morning. Sheriff’s officials did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

News of Sanchez’s stabbing was initially confirmed Saturday by Fox Sports via X.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” the broadcaster explained. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

TMZ reported authorities in Indianapolis received a phone call reporting the stabbing at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Talent reps for Sanchez did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.