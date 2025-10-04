Former USC and NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez in Critical Condition After Indianapolis Stabbing

Former USC and NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is in the hospital with injuries after being stabbed in Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The news was confirmed by Fox Sports via X.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” the broadcaster explained. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Sanchez joined the network as a sports analyst in July 2021.

TMZ reported authorities in Indianapolis received a phone call reporting the stabbing at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Sanchez was scheduled to call the Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Sanchez played for USC from 2005 to 2008 and was drafted by the New York Jets as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.