Drive-In Theater Events: Where to Watch Movies Safely

One of the few good things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic is the re-emergence of the drive-in, an entertainment experience that was lost to two generations with the advent of movie megaplexes.

With health and government officials continuing to promote social distancing, studios are utilizing drive-in theaters to draw audiences.

Here are some of the more notable events being held.

A Night at the Drive-In

Amazon Studios and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society are launching “A Night at the Drive-In,” a nationwide summer screening series featuring a wide selection of films celebrating multi-cultural voices in cinema. Starting Wednesday, July 1, Amazon Studios will host double-features curated by the “Black Panther” star with help from his newly formed marketing arm 8788 and Outlier Society, every other week through the end of August.

As part of the concessions for the screenings, all attendees will receive refreshments provided by Black- and Brown-owned businesses.

Each week the featured titles will focus on a specific theme, kicking off with Movies to Make You Fall in Love:

“Love & Basketball” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” That will be followed by Movies That Make You Proud: “Black Panther”

and “Creed” (both starring Jordan).

The list of theaters is below. Visit ANightAtTheDrive-In.com for showtimes, tickets and locations.

Vineland Drive-In – Los Angeles, CA

Overlook Drive-In – New York, NY

Solano Twin Drive-In- San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Drive-In 6 – Sacramento, CA

Las Vegas 6 Drive-In – Las Vegas, NV

Shankweiler’s Drive-In – Philadelphia, PA

Galaxy Drive-In – Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Showboat Drive-In – Houston, TX

Ford Wyoming Drive-In – Detroit, MI

Springmill Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

South Drive-In Twin – Columbus, OH

Jesup Drive-In Twin – Savannah, GA

Bengies Drive-In – Baltimore, MD

Ocala Drive-In – Orlando, FL

Parkway Drive-In – Knoxville, TN

Midway Twin Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

Glendale Drive-in – Phoenix, AZ

Transit Drive-In – Buffalo, NY

Badin Drive-In – Charlotte, NC

Monetta Drive-In – Augusta-Aiken, SC

Tribeca Drive-In

Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX and AT&T, announced the initial schedule for the “Tribeca Drive-In” series, which will feature an exciting slate of over 30 iconic films, comedy acts, and more. Events will be hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA; Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, NY; and Orchard Beach in the Bronx, NY, among others to be announced in the coming weeks.

The series will take place each weekend (Thursday through Sunday) throughout the summer, beginning on July 2 and running through August 2. The Tribeca Drive-In series will feature theme nights including Music Movies with “Selena,” “The Bodyguard,” and “Straight Outta Compton;” Sports Sundays with “Creed,” “Jerry Maguire,” “Space Jam,” and “Love & Basketball” and more.

In Los Angeles, Tribeca is partnering with Comedy Dynamics, the largest independent comedy production and distribution company in the U.S., to bring a one-of-a-kind, stand-up comedy and entertainment experience to the Rose Bowl Stadium July 9-12.

For more information, tickets and locations, visit Tribeca Drive-In. A percentage of ticket proceeds will go to Black Lives Matter.

“The Rental”

Dave Franco’s directorial debut is a thriller about two couples looking to celebrate their seed money from a new business venture and embarking on a weekend getaway to a seemingly perfect house they’ve booked online. But what begins as a festive weekend for the four close friends turns into something far more sinister as secrets they’ve kept from each other are exposed and paranoia grows that they may not be alone.

“Rental” stars Alison Brie (“GLOW”), Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”), Sheila Vand (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”) and Jeremy Allen White (“Shameless”).

TheWrap was at “The Rental’s” drive-in world premiere, which you can read more about here. The movie officially opens July 24 with locations and dates to come via the IFCFilms website.