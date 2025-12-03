Car-Focused Streamer Sets 2026 Launch From Stars of ‘Top Gear USA,’ ‘Gran Turismo’

“Top Gear USA” host Tanner Foust and “Gran Turismo” star Emelia Hartford are teaming up with producer Michael George to launch “Driven,” a new streaming platform aimed at automotive enthusiasts, in 2026.

Foust and Hartford will serve as co-founders alongside George, as well as strategic advisors, collaborating creatively with the Driven leadership team to develop content for the platform. George is best known for producing 2008’s “Righteous Kill” and “Rambo” and 2018’s “Driven: An Unconventional Car Series.”

Driven will stream hundreds of hours of produced, commissioned and acquired automotive programming, from premium original series to masterclasses to curated content from popular creators. The platform will additionally include community-building features and forums to spark conversation and promote engagement among its users. An official programming slate for 2026 will be unveiled in the new year.

“Our goal is to reshape how niche audiences experience content, conversation and culture, minimizing industry noise and barriers in favor of authenticity, ownership and connection,” George, who will also serve as CEO, said in a statement. “Driven isn’t about competing with traditional media – it’s about uniting the best of it. We’re building a platform that solves distribution challenges for creators, brands and audiences, while keeping authenticity and audience top of mind.”

“This is exactly what our industry has been waiting for,” Hartford added. “Driven will give creators and talent more autonomy, and will do so in a way that allows them to give their fans exactly the kind of content they want – instead of serving an algorithm.”

In addition to the trio, Driven’s leadership team will include Tom Lofthouse as chief content officer, overseeing content development, production and acquisition. He previously served as Warner Bros. Discovery’s vice president of multi-platform content, where he worked on the launch of Discovery+ and led initiates for influencers and creators to incubate new series.

Driven will launch in beta in the first quarter of 2026, with plans to invite 10,000 users to download and explore the platform via iOS, Android, desktop and all connected TVs.

A public launch is set for the second quarter of 2026, which will begin as an ad-supported streaming model (AVOD) with potential paid, incentivized membership opportunities later in the year.