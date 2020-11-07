The Drudge Report delivered a stark message to President Donald Trump on Saturday morning: “You’re fired!”

The conservative news aggregator called back to Trump’s catchphrase on the NBC reality show “The Apprentice” along with a photo of Trump frowning. The Associated Press, CNN and other major outlets called the 2020 election in Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s favor Saturday morning.

Other headlines featured on the site Saturday morning included, “DONALD: ‘I WON BY A LOT,'” and, “Concession not required by law…”

On Friday, as votes in many key battleground states were still being counted, Drudge needled the president with an excerpt from his own book, “The Art of the Deal.” That came after months of attacks from Trump and his allies, who felt Matt Drudge’s headline selection had taken an anti-Trump turn.

The featured part of the book was one in which Trump, then a real estate tycoon, mused on why Jimmy Carter did not win reelection: “You can’t con people, at least not for long.” At the time, the top story on the site declared that Biden was “on the brink of victory.”

“You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on,” read the excerpt.