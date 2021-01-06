Matt Drudge congratulated Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock Tuesday night for the Democrat’s win in one of Georgia’s runoff elections.

The conservative headline curator and tastemaker also shredded his party over its losing candidate, incumbent Kelly Loeffler, suggesting conservative commentator Ann Coulter would have made a better run for the spot.

“Congratulations #Warnock on the historic win! GOP should have run the real @AnnCoulter not someone who was trying to ridiculously look and sound like her #Loeffler,” he wrote, adding an image comparing the two blonde, conservative women.

In keeping with the theme, the top of the Drudge Report Wednesday morning showed a photo of Warnock and Senator-elect Jon Ossoff, who was also projected to win his runoff race in Georgia, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate.

In all-caps, Drudge’s headlines screamed that Democrats had taken “TOTAL CONTROL” and supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump were having a “FREAKOUT ON D.C. STREETS.”

Conservatives have been criticizing Drudge lately for seeming to not be deferential enough to Trump and his allies. In turn, Drudge has begun being more and more outspoken. On Nov. 7, when the presidential race was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Drudge’s homepage featured a message to Trump: “You’re Fired!”

One day prior to Biden’s win, as votes in many key battleground states were still being counted, Drudge needled the president with an excerpt from his own book, “The Art of the Deal.”

The featured part of the book was one in which Trump, then a real estate tycoon, mused on why President Jimmy Carter did not win reelection in 1980: “You can’t con people, at least not for long.” At the time, the top story on the site declared that Biden was “on the brink of victory.”

“You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on,” read the excerpt.