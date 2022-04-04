Food Network is bestowing another title upon Duff Goldman. After becoming known for his decadent desserts, the pastry chef will be foraying into savory dishes for his latest series, “Ace of Taste,” TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The series will allow Goldman to share his culinary skills as a classically trained chef by preparing flavorful and satisfying meals, tiny finger foods for his daughter Josephine’s first tea party, and even a decadent cheeseburger on a pâte à choux bun to satisfy the stomachs of his bandmates.

Of course, the “Ace of Cakes” won’t stray from the sweeter dishes altogether. He’ll also be whipping up some crowd-pleasing baked goods throughout the series as well.

“Cooking savory foods can be just as creative and surprising as baking and pastry,” Goldman said in a statement. “Audiences have seen me break down baking science into plain English on the ‘Baking Championships,’ and that is exactly what I do with cooking on ‘Duff: Ace of Taste’ — and the food is super good! Now, instead of just eating food and telling you what I think about a dish, I actually get to show you how I like to make it.”

“Ace of Taste” will air on Food Network in six half-hour episodes. Each episode will not only feature new recipes, but will also provide tips on how to become more efficient in the kitchen, such as how to make a double duty dough that can be used for both sweet and savory items.

The series is produced by Triage Entertainment for Food Network. “Ace of Taste” premieres Sunday, April 24 at 12 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.