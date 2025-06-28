Duffer Brothers Developing ‘The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne’ Series Adaptation at Netflix

“Stranger Things” may be coming to an end, but the Duffer brothers are already preparing for their next project. Matt and Ross Duffer are developing a series adaptation of the novel “The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne” for Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

The book’s author Ron Currie as well as his writing partner Joshua Mohr will serve as both writers and executive producers on the series. Hilary Leavitt will also executive produce alongside the Duffers through their Upside Down Pictures.

Published in March of this year, the crime thriller follows Babs Dionne, a vicious crime matriarch who rules over her small town of Waterville, Maine, and controls the flow of drugs into Little Canada. But her operation is threatened when her youngest daughter, Sis, goes missing around the same time a drug kingpin realizes that his numbers are down and sends one of his lackeys, known only as The Man, to investigate. After Sis is found dead, Babs goes on the warpath.

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” will be released in three parts on Nov. 26, Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.

The Duffer brothers have several other projects in the works at Netflix including the upcoming “Stranger Things” animated series, “Tales from ’85,” the sci-fi series “The Boroughs” and the psychological horror series “Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen.”

“The Boroughs,” which is set to premiere in 2026, comes from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and stars Alfred Molina, Geena David, Alfre Woodard and Denis O’Hare. As for “Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen,” that comes from Haley Z. Boston and will star Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco.