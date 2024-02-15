“Dune: Part Two” has already taken off with high acclaim from fans, critics and film journalists, with many calling the movie a “cinematic masterpiece” that’s unlike anything they’ve seen before.
While the film doesn’t officially hit theaters until March 1, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi adventure already has folks talking from early press screenings and Thursday’s world premiere in London.
“GLORIOUS. A cinematic masterpiece in all its splendor. Villeneuve has outdone himself,” Fico Cangiano wrote on X, adding that the sequel is “even better” than “Dune: Part 1.”
“More action-based, thus more epic, breathtaking moments,” he continued. “Truly delivers chills. The production and filmmaking are god-tier. Give me ‘Part 3.’”
“A masterpiece. Maybe one of the best space films ever,” Karl Delossantos of The New York Times wrote. “Besides being the most visually impressive movie I’ve seen — an assault on all the senses — it’s a riveting political thriller and character study. The cast is great but Rebecca Ferguson and Austin Butler steal it.”
Responding to Delossantos, one social media user compared it “The Lord of the Rings” franchise.
“Without a doubt, ‘Dune’ is the new ‘The Lord of the Rings’ in our time,’” he wrote.
Per the official synopsis of “Dune: Part Two,” the story will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.
The full cast of the sequel includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Christopher Walken and more.
Check out the first reactions below to see what people had to say about it.
In an absolute masterclass of filmmaking, Denis Villeneuve exceeds the enormous hype surrounding #DunePartTwo (🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟). Seeing this film was such an experience & reminder of the utter power of Cinema. Dune Part Two is akin to a Dream Team of filmmaking: yes, Villeneuve is one… pic.twitter.com/I2Qv67PtXv— Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) February 15, 2024
