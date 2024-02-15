“Dune: Part Two” has already taken off with high acclaim from fans, critics and film journalists, with many calling the movie a “cinematic masterpiece” that’s unlike anything they’ve seen before.

While the film doesn’t officially hit theaters until March 1, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi adventure already has folks talking from early press screenings and Thursday’s world premiere in London.

“GLORIOUS. A cinematic masterpiece in all its splendor. Villeneuve has outdone himself,” Fico Cangiano wrote on X, adding that the sequel is “even better” than “Dune: Part 1.”

“More action-based, thus more epic, breathtaking moments,” he continued. “Truly delivers chills. The production and filmmaking are god-tier. Give me ‘Part 3.’”

#DunePartTwo is GLORIOUS. A cinematic masterpiece in all its splendor. Villeneuve has outdone himself. Even better than Part One. More action-based, thus more epic, breathtaking moments. Truly delivers chills. The production & filmmaking are god tier. Give me Part 3. @dunemovie pic.twitter.com/DhajTouLab — Fico Cangiano (@FicoCangiano) February 15, 2024

“A masterpiece. Maybe one of the best space films ever,” Karl Delossantos of The New York Times wrote. “Besides being the most visually impressive movie I’ve seen — an assault on all the senses — it’s a riveting political thriller and character study. The cast is great but Rebecca Ferguson and Austin Butler steal it.”

Responding to Delossantos, one social media user compared it “The Lord of the Rings” franchise.

“Without a doubt, ‘Dune’ is the new ‘The Lord of the Rings’ in our time,’” he wrote.

Without a doubts, DUNE is the new THE LORD OF THE RINGS in our time



Absolutely amazing and the most epic story in this decade. Hope we'll get many other projects. And Paul will become new Frodo same like Walken's Emperor will become new Palpatine



Waiting $100M+ OW and $800M+ WW pic.twitter.com/EJFW7FscM2 — Mr. Miracul (@MMiracul) February 15, 2024

Per the official synopsis of “Dune: Part Two,” the story will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

The full cast of the sequel includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Christopher Walken and more.

Check out the first reactions below to see what people had to say about it.

When LORD OF THE RINGS ended in ‘03, I was worried we’d never have a movie experience like that ever again.



I was wrong. Now we have DUNE.



PART TWO isn’t just bigger and better than PART ONE in every way — it cements the series as one of the greatest cinematic experiences EVER. pic.twitter.com/0enjqsGTCj — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) February 15, 2024

DUNE: PART TWO is unlike anything we’ve seen before, yet familiar all the same. With a consistently impressive use of score and sound, it features transformative performances from Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. An adrenaline rush of cinematic proportions.#DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/wa7AfIGgcX — film posers™️ Josie Marie 🍉 (@TheJosieMarie) February 15, 2024

Smarter critics will weigh in on their thoughts on #DuneMovie: Part Two, but I simply ADORED it. Swear it’s going to become my entire personality for the next couple of weeks… Timothée and Austin are just unbelievable. What an achievement by Denis. Mindblowingly brilliant. pic.twitter.com/SjCeDuYviw — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) February 15, 2024

Actual footage of me about to have my find blown by @dunemovie Part 2 (wearing obligatory, peak nerd House Atreides T-shirt). It’s so freaking good – epic, dark, powerful, frightening and, yes, the best cast assembled in living memory. #dunemovie #duneparttwo #Dune2 #Dune pic.twitter.com/bd0cKEdmCh — James Wigney (@JamesWigney) February 15, 2024

Absolutely loved #DuneMovie Part Two from start to finish! I was blown away by every aspect- from the story, the acting, the visuals, and the soundtrack. Everything felt epic! Timothée and Zendaya’s chemistry was unmatched, and the sprinkles of humor landed. pic.twitter.com/O5pN7on4mR — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two is impressively large in scope and rarely lets up in intensity. This is Denis Villeneuve’s (guerilla) war film, just done on an epic science fiction level. Anyone fond of the first movie will be deeply satisfied here. @dunemovie #DuneMovie #Dune #DunePartTwo pic.twitter.com/RksjG2pmsv — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is SPECTACULAR. Villeneuve delivers a sweeping, majestic, epic journey into beautiful worlds that looks/feels/sounds astounding. Uniformally superb cast w/Chalamet impressing again, Rebecca Ferguson incredible. Cinema on its grandest scale. @warnerbros @dunemovie pic.twitter.com/55aJ5fEB0X — Scott J. Davis (@scottwritesfilm) February 15, 2024

DUNE PART TWO is phenomenal! More astonishingly epic than P1 and boldly realize Herbert’s density in its political and religious themes. It’s all so intricately crafted that it leads to one of the coolest and riveting climaxes I’ve ever seen. Denis once again got that mf spice! pic.twitter.com/f4nWfyhnmZ — Rendy (@rendy_jones) February 15, 2024

DUNE: PART TWO getting OPPENHEIMER-levels of critical praise pic.twitter.com/Zg1zFuZcHm — kyle (@kyledxniel) February 15, 2024

DUNE: Part Two is a masterpiece. Maybe one of the best space films ever. Besides being the most visually impressive movie I've seen—an assault on all the senses—it's an riveting political thriller & character study. The cast is great but Rebecca Ferguson & Austin Butler steal it. pic.twitter.com/q7AZugQeGK — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) February 15, 2024

DUNE PART TWO is phenomenal! More astonishingly epic than P1 and boldly realize Herbert’s density in its political and religious themes. It’s all so intricately crafted that it leads to one of the coolest and riveting climaxes I’ve ever seen. Denis once again got that mf spice! pic.twitter.com/f4nWfyhnmZ — Rendy (@rendy_jones) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two is Denis Villeneuve's Empire Strikes Back & Lawrence of Arabia. A sci-fi opera that is not just grand in scale, but in its hypnotizing and emotionally devastating story. Austin Butler will be a talking point for many, but its Timothée Chalamet who left my jaw on… pic.twitter.com/IOyfauU5xQ — David Gonzalez (@CinematicReel) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two — Denis Villeneuve lands every spectacular, brutalist tableau he threw in the air three years ago. Sci-fi mythmaking at its finest and most tragic: the gravity of manufactured destiny, the untamable tendrils or belief. Loved this. pic.twitter.com/bWO9cUirhc — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) February 15, 2024