What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment items every week along with whether each has gained or lost momentum versus the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Sandworms, ghosts and Godzilla take over the ScreenShare Top 3 as “Dune: Part Two” holds tight to the No. 1 position, while “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” comes in at No. 2, following its theatrical debut on March 22.