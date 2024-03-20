What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment items every week along with whether each has gained or lost momentum versus the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Dune: Part Two” does it again, coming in at No. 1 on the chart as it enters its third week in theaters, despite a decrease in mentions. “Kung Fu Panda 4” dethrones “Wonka” from the No. 2 position, with the Timothée Chalamet-starring film falling two spots to No. 4.

“Barbenheimer” is back just in time to close out awards season. After winning an impressive seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” makes it back into the Top 3. Thanks to Ryan Gosling’s dazzling performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars, where Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” also picked up the trophy for Best Original Song, “Barbie” interest was revived. Greta Gerwig’s hit film reappears on the list at No. 6.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” rounds out the Top 5 this week, as it barrels towards its Easter weekend opening. Another “Empire” also makes an appearance on this week’s ScreenShare Top 10. “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”, which opens on Friday and stars Paul Rudd, continues to see interest grow, landing at No. 8 ahead of its theatrical debut.

ScreenShare Weekly Top 10